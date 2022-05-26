News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Ipswich media man inspires students at Suffolk New College

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2022
Jonny Ogle (Chelsea grey top) gave a talk to sports students at Suffolk New College to talk of his experiences working at a professional football club. - Credit: Suffolk New College

The former digital media editor at Ipswich Town inspired students at Suffolk New College, offering career advice for sports students.

Jonny Ogle left Ipswich Town in 2017 and now works with international footballers at European giants Chelsea Football Club, as their senior app editor.

He returned to Suffolk to discuss his path into the game, his time at Ipswich and the highs and lows of working behind the scenes of a professional football club.

He said: "I always wanted to be a footballer, but when you realise you can’t do that, I decided that working in the game somehow was the next best thing."

Head of sport at Suffolk New College, Lee Mandley said: "We are incredibly grateful to Jonny for giving up his time after a busy season with one of the world’s top clubs to pass on some great advice.

"He was honest, engaging and he really inspired our students."

This talk adds to the series of talks that students have experienced, along with Nick Pope, Burnley and England goalkeeper, and former England rugby international, Vicky Macqueen.

Suffolk New College
