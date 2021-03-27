Ipswich lollipop man Frank retires after 24 years

Published: 8:00 AM March 27, 2021

Well-loved Ipswich lollipop man Frank Slater has retired after 24 years of helping children cross the town's streets.

Frank, 83, worked at Clifford Road and Rose Hill primary schools before taking up a role at Sidegate Primary School just shy of 10 years ago.

Being the first school face they see in the morning, Mr Slater was popular among pupils and parents alike and continued to greet families with a smile throughout his tenure.

One parent put up a large banner outside the school gates to thank Mr Slater for his service, while a collection was also held to help him enjoy his well-earned retirement.

Wendy James, headteacher at the school, said: "He is really well-loved by our school family, the children had a little cry this morning saying goodbye.

"He has received lots of presents and we have raised a fantastic amount of money. He really is well-regarded by all of us in the local community.

"He has always been so warm greeting the children every morning and it has been so lovely watching them enjoy coming into school.

"We all wish him well in his retirement."

