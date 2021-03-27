News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich lollipop man Frank retires after 24 years

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:00 AM March 27, 2021   
Frank Slater is retiring as a lollipop man after serving Ipswich schools for over 20 years

Frank Slater is retiring as a lollipop man after serving Ipswich schools for over 20 years - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Well-loved Ipswich lollipop man Frank Slater has retired after 24 years of helping children cross the town's streets.

Frank, 83, worked at Clifford Road and Rose Hill primary schools before taking up a role at Sidegate Primary School just shy of 10 years ago.

Frank has been working at Sidegate Primary School for around 10 years

Frank has been working at Sidegate Primary School for around 10 years - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Being the first school face they see in the morning, Mr Slater was popular among pupils and parents alike and continued to greet families with a smile throughout his tenure.

One parent put up a large banner outside the school gates to thank Mr Slater for his service, while a collection was also held to help him enjoy his well-earned retirement.

Frank has been popular among staff, pupils and their families

Frank has been popular among staff, pupils and their families - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wendy James, headteacher at the school, said: "He is really well-loved by our school family, the children had a little cry this morning saying goodbye.

"He has received lots of presents and we have raised a fantastic amount of money. He really is well-regarded by all of us in the local community.

"He has always been so warm greeting the children every morning and it has been so lovely watching them enjoy coming into school.

Most Read

  1. 1 Burger wars in Ipswich as McDonald's fights back against rival
  2. 2 Ipswich pupils self-isolating until after Easter break
  3. 3 Attempted sexual assault on 18-year-old woman in Woodbridge
  1. 4 Police to increase village patrols after residents foil burglars
  2. 5 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 6 Woman crashed high-performance Shelby Daytona after drinking for six hours, inquest told
  4. 7 Suffolk number one nationally for Covid vaccine deployment - but second doses will be focus for April
  5. 8 Ipswich teenager jailed after Downside Close stabbing
  6. 9 Bookkeeper spared second jail spell for stealing from employer
  7. 10 'Keep following the rules' plea as Covid cases rise in part of Ipswich

"We all wish him well in his retirement."

Headteacher Wendy James wished Frank well in his retirement

Headteacher Wendy James wished Frank well in his retirement - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Custodial photo of Daniel Eacott

Man jailed for stabbing father in back with steak knife at family home

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The new Burger King site which is opening at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park on Friday, March 26. 

New Ipswich Burger King to open with 40 free meals for community heroes

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus