Gusford Primary leaders recognised despite 'requires improvement' rating

Gusford Primary School has been rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted but leaders have been praised - Credit: Su Anderson

A school in Ipswich has been rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted, despite the inspectors rating them 'Good' in three provisions.

Gusford Primary School was praised by Ofsted for making improvements compared to its 2018 visit, where it was also rated as 'requires improvement'.

Ofsted rated the school as 'good' in three of the five provisions, including behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report stated that "pupils noticed how Gusford improved recently" and that they are happy.

It also said that 'pupils want to attend school and feel safe doing so.'

Ofsted inspected the school just after it had restarted for the new school year last month, which is just one term after new headteacher Heather Madsen was appointed.

Ofsted placed a heavy focus on the success and work that the school leaders are doing to improve their results, saying: "Recent changes to the school leadership have had a positive effect in a short time."

The report said "new leaders have established a collaborative team spirit among all staff" and they have "worked together to bring about needed improvement to the school".

Mrs Madsen, headteacher, said: "The school community should take great pride in the many excellent comments made by inspectors in our report.

"It is clear we are working on improving the correct areas, and we must continue this to secure a 'Good' overall judgement when inspectors next visit the school again.

"It is without a doubt that many of the improvements have been hampered by the disruption caused by Covid-19, but some of the recent changes and appointments have created a culture where pupils want to come to school and learn, and our parents feel confident we are doing the right things."

The two sections which were 'requires improvement' were the quality of education and early years provision, but the report did acknowledge that many of the recent changes and improvements need more time to assess their outcome and impact.