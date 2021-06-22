Pupils who are 'stamping out' bullying are praised in parliament
- Credit: Tom Hunt MP's office
The Ipswich MP visited the school recently and met Year 5 pupil Harrison and Year 4 pupil Katie - two of 18 pupil Diana Award ambassadors trying to "stamp out" bullying.
He spoke about the duo in parliament and said: "Single-handedly, the two of them passionately seem to be on the way to stamping out bullying in the whole school and have actually required very little assistance from the teachers."
Claire Claydon, headteacher of Gusford Primary School, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, said: “Working with The Diana Award scheme has allowed us to develop a whole-school approach to anti-bullying, which is predominantly peer led.
“We would like to thank Tom Hunt MP for his visit and we are glad he was so impressed by meeting some of our anti-bullying ambassadors and finding out about the wider impact that this work is having on the school.
You may also want to watch:
“We would definitely recommend The Diana Award to other schools as it really encourages our children to contribute to their community and learn how to respect others.”
