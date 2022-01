Holbrook Academy has been forced to close due heating issues - Credit: Archant

Holbrook Academy near Ipswich has been forced to close today due to issues with its heating.

The school, in Ipswich Road, confirmed the closure in a statement posted on its website.

However, children of key workers are still able to attend the school and remote learning has been put in place for all year groups.

It is not clear when the school will be able to reopen.