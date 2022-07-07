'Inspiring' visit from author at Ipswich school
- Credit: Sprites Academy
An award-winning author visited an Ipswich school to launch his new book in what was an "inspiring" visit.
Author Nate Wrey launched his new work 'Mooge: The Prehistoric Genius' at Sprites Primary Academy.
He started the day by teaching children about the pre-historic era in an assembly and then read some of the chapters from his book.
He also completed a range of workshops across a number of classes throughout the day, completing activities linked to pre-history.
He signed books for children at the school, with some children winning exclusive t-shirts.
Dave Ashley, deputy headteacher at Sprites Primary Academy, said: "The children loved meeting Nate and learning about pre-history, as well as learning about the process of writing and publishing a book.
"His visit was very inspiring."