Ipswich Academy hosts launch of Sky's UK digital skills tour

Ipswich students were the first to enter a touring studio aimed at improving young people's skills and tackling digital inequality.

Ipswich Academy saw the launch of a £10m project by Sky Up Academy Studios, with students getting the chance to engage and interact with technology, and digital devices.

The project is aimed at year eight pupils, however, due to it being the launch, the academy's year seven and a couple of groups of year nine students were also able to benefit from the initiative.

Students were able to access the digital billboard van, where they were able to create their own content from start to finish - Credit: Simon Hazelgrove

Nishy Lall, head of young people for Sky, said: "This is to help build digital story telling skills for young people, and it's been able to give young people the opportunity to talk about things that they care about.

"The kids are building their digital skills by doing some things we have here. In the digital billboard van, they are filming, they are scripting, they are editing and they are deciding what their final pieces are so they have complete control on their piece of content and how they create it.

"We were looking to work with some of the areas that we felt needed this the most, we did a call out and East Anglia was the first to put their hand up, and when looking at the schools we decided Ipswich Academy."

Nishy Lall (left standing) and Abbie Thorrington (right standing) at the launch as students learn and develop digital skills - Credit: Simon Hazelgrove

Abbie Thorrington, headteacher, said: "It has been absolutely unbelievable. Sky has been here for two weeks and I feel privileged to have them here.

"They have had such an impact on our students that they have worked with and the kids have absolutely loved it.

"I saw this and we had the opportunity to apply for it so I did. I didn't think we would be successful let alone be chosen for the national launch.

"It has been amazing and has opened doors and inspired these students to potentially pursue a career in the creative industry."

The digital billboard van will travel around the country - Credit: Simon Hazelgrove

At the launch, was 13-year-old Sky presenter, Braydon Bent, who has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

He said: "Watching the kids and the technology they are using is absolutely phenomenal, and it has been a pleasure to be here today.

"I would definitely recommend a job in the creative industry to anyone."