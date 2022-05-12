School submits plans for 'fantastic' sports facility

Ipswich Academy, part of Paradigm Trust, have applied for planning application for a multi-use game area. - Credit: Andrew Papworth/SPRING

An Ipswich school has applied for planning permission to double the size of its current outdoor games area.

The head of Ipswich Academy, which is part of the Paridigm Trust, said the new area will be "fantastic" for its students.

The school, in Brazier's Wood Road, Ipswich, has applied to Ipswich Borough Council, in the hope of expanding its multi-use sports facility.

The space will have a concrete floor and will be used to benefit the academy's students for PE lessons and clubs.

It will also be open for the community to book out of school times.

Abbie Thorrington, principal at Ipswich Academy and former Team GB triathlete said: “The new multi-use sports facility will be fantastic for Ipswich Academy.

"Not just for encouraging our students to get into sport with all the mental health benefits that brings, but to help us support our growing pupil base which we are predicting to reach 1,000 students for the first time in September 2022.”