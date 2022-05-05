Students 'enjoy coming to school' - Ipswich academy keeps 'Good' Ofsted

Principal of Ormiston Endeavour Academy Jamie Daniels, right, is delighted that the school has retained their 'Good' Ofsted rating, and been praised by inspectors for its welcoming and inclusive culture. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

An Ipswich school is feeling ‘incredibly proud’ after being praised by Ofsted and retaining its ‘Good’ rating.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy, in Defoe Road, has been working to deliver an ambitious curriculum in a "harmonious and supportive environment".

It was praised in particular for the way that students “appreciate and live up to the staffs’ high expectations of behaviour and achievement,” and it was noted that pupils “enjoy coming to school.”

Inspectors highlighted that SEND students were well-supported, with teachers ensuring that they had equal access to the curriculum as their peers.

Principal Jamie Daniels is delighted with the inspection.

He said: “I am incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognised throughout the report.

“Every member of our Ormiston Endeavour team continues to go above and beyond to support each of our students and ensure they have every opportunity to thrive.”

The school was praised for offering the students a strong careers education, with staff providing students in each year group with information, advice and guidance on taking their next steps.

Inspectors also complimented the school for the friendly environment they had created. The students’ behaviour was praised, with inspectors impressed by the maturity and respect they showed for one another.

Mr Daniels added: “Moving forward, we will build upon these strong foundations as we continue to instil a culture of high ambition and place the success of our students at the heart of all that we do.

“Thank you to all of our students, staff, the Trust and our wider community for their unwavering support, which is fully appreciated.”

Ormiston Endeavour Academy is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust. Aron Whiles, their Regional Director East, is pleased with the school’s assessment.

He said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to the whole team at Ormiston Endeavour Academy on this well-deserved recognition.

“They have done exceptionally well to create a positive and highly ambitious environment where students are supported in unlocking their full potential. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jamie as he builds on the findings of this report.”



