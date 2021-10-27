Ipswich apprentice launches career in electrical industry

Published: 6:00 PM October 27, 2021

An Ipswich teenager will be learning the skills to provide power to 8.3m homes after taking up an apprenticeship with UK Power Networks.

Caden Gardiner, 18, is among 21 other young people also pursuing a career within the industry to repair, maintain and build electricity networks.

Each trainee will spend three years completing the foundation apprenticeship, specialising in traditional crafts as electrical lines people.

Caden studied a B-Tech at Suffolk One College and thinks an apprenticeship role was the best next step to launch his career.

He said: “I was looking online for apprenticeships and discovered the UK Power Networks website. I read about people who have worked for the company previously and it interested me.

“Apprenticeships are a good investment for the company as they train their employees and invest in their future. You also get on-the-job training which you don’t always get at university."

Caden will also complete a Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award as part of his training.