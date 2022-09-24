Ipswich Museum shortlisted for national family award

Joy at the Jobcentre at Colchester and Ipswich Museums has been shortlisted for 2022 Fantastic for Families award - Credit: Colchester and Ipswich Museums

The Joy at the Jobcentre initiative led by local museums has been recognised for its outstanding achievement in arts and cultural provision for families.

Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service’s Joy at the Jobcentre takeover has been shortlisted for the national 2022 Fantastic for Families award.

Ipswich Museum created five days of arts, crafts and play for local families at Ipswich Job Centre Plus.

In just four days, 170 people - 92 children and 78 adults - took part in activities such as dance, music, storytelling, printing, animation, puppet shows, and a pop-up mini museum.

Joy at the Jobcentre is up against seven other finalists in the Audience Impact and Innovation category, making a difference to families in need.

The winner will be announced on November 16.

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for planning and museums, said the week-long series of activities was "a great cultural project that was very well received".

She added: “I’m so pleased that Colchester and Ipswich Museums, have been recognised and short-listed for an impact award. This truly was a cultural event fantastic for families.”