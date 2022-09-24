Ipswich Museum shortlisted for national family award
- Credit: Colchester and Ipswich Museums
The Joy at the Jobcentre initiative led by local museums has been recognised for its outstanding achievement in arts and cultural provision for families.
Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service’s Joy at the Jobcentre takeover has been shortlisted for the national 2022 Fantastic for Families award.
Ipswich Museum created five days of arts, crafts and play for local families at Ipswich Job Centre Plus.
In just four days, 170 people - 92 children and 78 adults - took part in activities such as dance, music, storytelling, printing, animation, puppet shows, and a pop-up mini museum.
Joy at the Jobcentre is up against seven other finalists in the Audience Impact and Innovation category, making a difference to families in need.
The winner will be announced on November 16.
Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for planning and museums, said the week-long series of activities was "a great cultural project that was very well received".
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with killing motorcyclist in A14 crash remanded in custody
- 2 Ipswich paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to teenage girl
- 3 Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure
- 4 Court told store had 'completely disregarded' duty to manage asbestos risk
- 5 New pizza restaurant sees huge opening night queues
- 6 22 months in jail for man who sent threatening emails
- 7 Felixstowe firework event cancelled due to 'uncertainty' over potential ban
- 8 Man with links to Suffolk wanted in blackmail investigation
- 9 Military equipment and tackle shop move into former post office
- 10 £565,000 fine for Poundland over store asbestos
She added: “I’m so pleased that Colchester and Ipswich Museums, have been recognised and short-listed for an impact award. This truly was a cultural event fantastic for families.”