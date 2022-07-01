Education 'exemplary' at Outstanding Ipswich academy

First Base Ipswich Academy is delighted to have been rated Outstanding in its latest Ofsted report. - Credit: Tom Barens

An Ipswich academy says it “couldn’t be prouder” of staff and students after being judged ‘Outstanding’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors who visited First Base Ipswich Academy on Raeburn Road have praised the academy, where parents and carers believe staff have “changed these children’s lives for the better.”

The academy offers alternative provision to early years and Key Stage One pupils who struggle to access education in a mainstream setting.

Pupils, they said, felt proud that “each and every one of their successes is celebrated,” and received stickers when they showed “the school’s core values of resilience, kindness, curiosity and reflection.”

These values were reflected in the fact that “there is no bullying at this school.”

Reading was a particular focus at the school, with students encouraged to develop their love of stories, which are “carefully chosen to help pupils understand and manage their emotions.”

Inspectors noted that staff are “knowledgeable about individual needs” and are “quick to recognise when pupils may have difficulty”.

Classrooms provide “a tranquil space” for learning.

Inspectors concluded: “Parents and carers cannot praise the school highly enough. They talk about the dedication of staff who have changed these children’s lives for the better.

“The quality of education is exemplary.”

Stacey Laws is Headteacher at First Base Ipswich.

She said: “I could not be prouder of our amazing pupils and staff team. This judgement is a reflection of the daily commitment that we make to our children and to providing them with the best possible life chances.

“It was a privilege for me to lead the school in showcasing our quality of education and outstanding pupil attitudes and behaviour to the inspection team.”

Angela Ransby is the CEO of the Raedwald Trust, which First Base Ipswich is part of.

She said: “This is a true vindication for everyone who believe as we passionately do at the Raedwald Trust that every child deserves the chance to thrive in a warm, caring learning environment.

“These children have faced challenges in their lives and education but are able to move to the next phase because they are supported by outstanding teachers.

“We are so pleased that Ofsted have recognised the tremendous effort, compassion and dedication our staff display every day serving our pupils and their families.”

The report can be read in full.