Ipswich primary school goes green for classmate with hearing loss

Published: 11:30 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM May 7, 2021

Gusford Primary School reception class, with teacher Sarah Vines and Bobby Hambling in the middle row, right in the centre wearing blue glasses and blue long sleeves under his t-shirt. - Credit: Gusford Primary School

An Ipswich primary school took part in deaf awareness day in support of a classmate, who suffers from mixed hearing loss.

Bobby Hambling inspired all 30 pupils in his reception class at Gusford Community Primary School to wear Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society t-shirts on Monday, May 3.

Laura Hambling, Bobby’s mum and a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: “Bobby’s dad and I are really happy that the school gives Bobby the opportunity to stay in mainstream education like his siblings.

"We would like to say a huge thank you for the support Gusford provides and the team at Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society for supporting Bobby and all the other children with hearing loss.”

Claire Claydon, headteacher of Gusford Community Primary School, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, said: “We have a number of pupils with additional needs, including eight pupils with hearing impairments.

“The Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society have been a great support to some of our families and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our parents when collecting donations.

"As well as a green themed non-uniform day, we have also shared a special deaf awareness video from the charity in our class assemblies.

"Now we are beginning to return to normal after Covid-19 closures, we look forward to running more events like this, which help with awareness, empathy and understanding across all our pupils.”

Sarah Vines, reception class teacher, added: “The children were very excited to receive their special green t- shirts to wear and they have had lots of fun doing some green themed activities in class.”