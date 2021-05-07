News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich primary school goes green for classmate with hearing loss

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 12:15 PM May 7, 2021
Gusford Primary School

Gusford Primary School reception class, with teacher Sarah Vines and Bobby Hambling in the middle row, right in the centre wearing blue glasses and blue long sleeves under his t-shirt. - Credit: Gusford Primary School

An Ipswich primary school took part in deaf awareness day in support of a classmate, who suffers from mixed hearing loss.

Bobby Hambling inspired all 30 pupils in his reception class at Gusford Community Primary School to wear Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society t-shirts on Monday, May 3. 

Laura Hambling, Bobby’s mum and a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: “Bobby’s dad and I are really happy that the school gives Bobby the opportunity to stay in mainstream education like his siblings.

"We would like to say a huge thank you for the support Gusford provides and the team at Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society for supporting Bobby and all the other children with hearing loss.”

Claire Claydon, headteacher of Gusford Community Primary School, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, said: “We have a number of pupils with additional needs, including eight pupils with hearing impairments.

You may also want to watch:

“The Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society have been a great support to some of our families and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our parents when collecting donations.

"As well as a green themed non-uniform day, we have also shared a special deaf awareness video from the charity in our class assemblies.

Most Read

  1. 1 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
  2. 2 Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house
  3. 3 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
  1. 4 Suffolk elections 2021: When to expect results
  2. 5 Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's Japanese knotweed infestations
  3. 6 Man caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
  4. 7 Developers seek views on plans for 150 homes on farmland
  5. 8 'They saved a life' - neighbour praises firefighters in Ipswich house blaze
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran to end break from music with performance at Big Weekend
  7. 10 Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now a music superstar - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors

"Now we are beginning to return to normal after Covid-19 closures, we look forward to running more events like this, which help with awareness, empathy and understanding across all our pupils.”

Sarah Vines, reception class teacher, added: “The children were very excited to receive their special green t- shirts to wear and they have had lots of fun doing some green themed activities in class.”

Ipswich News
Chantry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A137 and A14 were closed for nearly seven hours in Wherstead on Monday night

Ipswich Live

Man in 30s dies in serious crash between two cars in Wherstead

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Jace Ennis has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to drug crimes at Ipswich Crown Court. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Teresa found out she'd won £10,000 a month for the next year over a cup of morning tea

People | Video

Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich shops after medical emergency

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus