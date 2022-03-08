News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
20 jobs to be created at new special educational needs school in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:42 PM March 8, 2022
Woodbridge Road Academy is set to open in Ipswich in September

Woodbridge Road Academy is set to open in Ipswich in September - Credit: Department for Education

Twenty jobs will be created as a new special educational needs school opens in east Ipswich in the autumn.

Woodbridge Road Academy, a partnership between Suffolk County Council and Paradigm Trust, is set to welcome its first pupils in September.

It will offer 60 places for students aged between nine and 16 and will be the first time that children in Ipswich will have bespoke SEN provision available.

The new building is expected to be completed in spring next year, but in the meantime, pupils and teachers will be based in the Murrayside Centre next to Murrayfield Primary Academy, in Nacton Road.

Roles available at Woodbridge Road Academy include assistant principal and class teacher.

Naomi Shenton, principal at the school, said: "Paradigm Trust is delighted to be able to create over 20 jobs in the town.

"We are looking for exceptional talent to help make Woodbridge Road Academy a flagship school for children with communication and interaction needs in Suffolk, so if you are looking for a new challenge please contact us now."

Education News
Ipswich News

