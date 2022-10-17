Chance of East Anglia's first Montessori high school opening in Ipswich

An application has been submitted to open a Montessori high school where Willow Park nursery used to be. - Credit: Archant

An application has been submitted to open the first Montessori high school in East Anglia on the site of a former Ipswich nursery.

The application has been submitted by Sam Sims, headteacher and proprietor of the Meadows Montessori School in Larchcroft Road.

Mrs Sims was also the owner of the Willow Park Montessori Nursery on Tuddenham Road, where the application proposes opening a new school.

Willow Park closed its doors on August 31 after 20 years, with Mrs Sims explaining that a lack of government funding had led to a critical shortage of early years staff, making it impossible for the nursery to remain open.

Mrs Sims emphasised that this latest application was not the reason for the nursery’s closure.

Meadows Montessori School currently admits students aged four to 16, while the school proposed on Tuddenham Road would be for high school aged students.

A planning statement attached to the application said: “Whilst the liquidation of the nursery is unfortunate for all those concerned, it does provide a potential opportunity for the Montessori High School to find a new home and to continue to flourish.”

It added that there was a growing interest in Montessori education among Ipswich parents.

It said: “Currently, there are only two other Montessori Schools in the UK and none within East Anglia.”

It added that demand for high school places at the Meadows school was growing.

It said: “Parents are moving to this school from as far as London, Cambridge, and even one from Singapore and two from Australia, and a waiting list is currently being populated.”

The statement shows that the high school would aim to accept 25 pupils for the academic year starting in September 2022. It hoped this number would grow to 40 by September 2024.

Four full-time staff members would be needed, as well as admin staff, cooks and cleaners.

It said that if the application is successful, the two existing Terrapin buildings would remain.

However, suitable toilet accommodation would need to be provided, as would new flooring and a full redecoration to provide a suitable learning environment for high school aged students.

Ipswich Borough Council has set an eight-week target date for a decision of December 6.