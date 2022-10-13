Ipswich SEN school rated 'Good' by Ofsted just years after opening
- Credit: New Skills Centre
A school in Ipswich that caters for pupils with SEN has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, the first since opening.
New Skills Centre in Ipswich, an independent SEN school, opened in 2018, and caters for students with Special Education Needs.
Its last inspection came back as 'Requires Improvement' in 2019, but has now been rated 'Good' across all provisions.
The report said that the school 'helps transform young lives.'
It also said that "pupils receive appropriate support for managing their social, emotional and mental health needs".
The school's headteacher Mark Winston said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our most recent Ofsted inspection and especially many of the positive comments contained within the report.
"We've only been in operation as a school for about two and a half years with lockdown, so It's a huge achievement for us really because we started with very little.
Most Read
- 1 Lengthy delays on A14 after crash outside Ipswich
- 2 Man fined almost £2,000 for dumping rubbish bags in Ipswich woodland
- 3 Teddy bear headstone placed for Baby S in Ipswich cemetery
- 4 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
- 5 Oldest curry house in Ipswich closes and is put up for sale
- 6 Burger restaurant in Ipswich shopping centre closes after two years
- 7 30 new council flats set for former church site
- 8 Woman sent across car bonnet after dangerous driver panicked after argument
- 9 Four-way traffic light failure at busy Ipswich junction causes delays
- 10 No affordable rental properties for Ipswich residents on housing benefits
"I'm very lucky, I have got an amazing staff team. Everyone are dedicated to meeting the needs of every pupil and I am so pleased that their exceptional hard work has been recognised.
"We have wonderful students who are truly inspirational and contribute hugely to the success of the school.
"This is seen through the amazing work they produce, the friendships they develop and the individual progress they make during the time they are with us.
"We are just here to make sure that we can offer something different but something specific to the young people."
School leaders were praised throughout the report, with Ofsted saying leaders "provided pupils with a suitably rigorous academic curriculum", and they think carefully about the "order in which pupils need to learn important knowledge and skills".
It also stated that "since the time when the school opened, leaders continue to make changes so the educational experience is better for pupils".
Mr Winston added: "We feel empowered to continue on our journey of school development and will continue to strive to become fully embedded within our local community."