Commemorative tree planted at high school as part of Holocaust Memorial Day
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A memorial native oak tree has been planted at Northgate High School in Ipswich, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR).
The planting took place on Holocaust Memorial Day, and formed part of a nationwide campaign called 80 trees for 80 years.
The school was chosen as one of only 80 sites across the UK, due to its contribution to Holocaust education and their close association with survivor, Frank Bright MBE.
AJR CEO, Michael Newman OBE, said: “As well as helping to mark the heritage of our members and a place of historic interest associated with them, the planting of this tree enables the AJR to give back to and create a living legacy within the country that became home to the Jewish refugees.
"Britain’s native oak trees are in decline and new trees are desperately needed. We hope these 80 special trees will be appreciated by future generations and provide natural habitats for other native species for many decades to come.”
The site of the tree at Northgate High School will form part of an outdoor classroom area for public speaking and sharing stories.