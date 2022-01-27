Commemorative tree planted at high school as part of Holocaust Memorial Day

A memorial native oak tree has been planted at Northgate High School in Ipswich, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR).

The planting took place on Holocaust Memorial Day, and formed part of a nationwide campaign called 80 trees for 80 years.

Students gathered to help commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The school was chosen as one of only 80 sites across the UK, due to its contribution to Holocaust education and their close association with survivor, Frank Bright MBE.

Frank Bright MBE, a Holocaust survivor, regularly speaks to Northgate students about his experiences. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

AJR CEO, Michael Newman OBE, said: “As well as helping to mark the heritage of our members and a place of historic interest associated with them, the planting of this tree enables the AJR to give back to and create a living legacy within the country that became home to the Jewish refugees.

The school was chosen as one of 80 in the UK to have a native oak tree planted. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Britain’s native oak trees are in decline and new trees are desperately needed. We hope these 80 special trees will be appreciated by future generations and provide natural habitats for other native species for many decades to come.”

The site of the tree at Northgate High School will form part of an outdoor classroom area for public speaking and sharing stories.

The memorial is part of the 80 trees for 80 years initiative to commemorate the anniversary of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR). - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Frank Bright MBE, speaking at the tree planting ceremony. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



