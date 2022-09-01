News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

'Overwhelmed' nursery manager shortlisted for national award

Tom Cann

Published: 10:19 AM September 1, 2022
Steph Mattin-Moss has been shortlisted for a national award.

Steph Mattin-Moss has been shortlisted for a national award. - Credit: Bows and Arrows Group

An Ipswich nursery manager is "overwhelmed" to have been shortlisted for a national award.

Steph Mattin-Moss from the Nature Den Nursery in Ipswich has been shortlisted for Nursery Manager of the Year at the Nursery World Awards 2022.

Steph, who helped open the Nature Den in 2018, said: "I was very overwhelmed, I love it here, it doesn't feel like a job.

"I come to work every day and get to play and get to work with staff and build them up.

Steph Mattin-Moss at the Nature Den Nursery in Ipswich

Steph Mattin-Moss at the Nature Den Nursery in Ipswich - Credit: Bows and Arrows Gorup

"I was honoured to have been nominated and if I win, I'll be collecting it for everyone who works for Bows and Arrows."

Bows and Arrows group runs several nurseries across Ipswich, including the Nature Den, and Buttons and Bows, who Steph previously worked for.

The Nursery World Awards ceremony takes place on September 24, where Steph will be hoping to take home the award.

