Collapsed ceiling to prevent Ipswich primary from opening this week

Angus Williams

Published: 1:12 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 1:15 PM December 2, 2021
An Ipswich primary school which was forced to close after part of the ceiling collapsed will not reopen this week.

Ravenswood Community Primary School, in Ravenswood Avenue, closed its doors to pupils after part of a corridor ceiling collapsed and it is not yet clear when pupils will be allowed back in the building.

Adrian Orr, assistant director of education, skills and learning at Suffolk County Council, said: “We were notified on Monday that a section of ceiling above a corridor had collapsed at the weekend.

“We will now repair that section of the ceiling while also carrying out inspections in the rest of the school. We will work with the school to enable children to return as quickly as possible once we have inspected each classroom and given the all clear.”

A council spokeswoman confirmed today that the school would not reopen this week.

She said contractors are inspecting the ceilings in each part of the school, and classes will return in one by one as their classrooms are deemed safe.

Pupils are being taught through distance learning while the school is closed, she added.

