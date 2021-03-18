News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Amazing' language teaching recognised at Ipswich primary school

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:49 PM March 18, 2021   
St Mark's received the Gold Linguamarque accreditation

St Mark's Catholic Primary School in Ipswich has received the Gold Linguamarque accreditation - Credit: St Mark's Catholic Primary School

Language teaching at an Ipswich primary school has been recognised after it started studying in a new way.  

Headteacher of St Mark's Catholic School Claire Jackson was "very pleased" to receive the Gold Linguamarque accreditation, along with language teacher Carole Starling and her pupils. 

The school also thanked Marina Dixon, its language adviser, who guided them through Linguamarque.

Dr Dixon said: "Congratulations to you all – you truly deserve this!  The teaching of languages at St Mark’s is really outstanding. 

"And well done to your amazing pupils for all their hard work." 

Linguamarque, run by Ipswich-based educational company Schools’ Choice, has been developed to help primary schools meet the statutory requirements for primary languages teaching.

The Linguamarque programme, which is used throughout the UK, has currently been adopted in four counties in East Anglia and is continuing to grow. 

Last year, it was presented at the House of Lords in Westminster where it was highly praised for its innovative approaches and effectiveness.  

