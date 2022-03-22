New head of prep school appointed at Ipswich private school

Claire Jackson will start as the new Head of Preparatory School at the Ipswich School this September. - Credit: Joy Oakley Photography / Paul Geater

Ipswich School has announced a new head of their Preparatory School.

Claire Jackson will be taking over from Amanda Childs at the prestigious private school on Henley Road in September of this year.

Mrs Jackson is the current headteacher at St Mark’s Catholic Primary School in Stone Lodge Lane, a post she has held for four years.

Mrs Jackson said: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of Head of Ipswich Preparatory School at one of the foremost independent schools in East Anglia and I am looking forward to getting to know the whole school community.”

Mrs Claire Jackson is the current headteacher at St Mark's Catholic Primary School in Ipswich. - Credit: Joy Oakley Photography

The Prep School is open to students aged four to 11.

Mrs Jackson continued: “Ipswich School has a fabulous reputation for helping each individual child reach their potential through a rounded education that is second to none, and it has been a pleasure to feel the energy and commitment amongst staff and view the wonderful site and extensive grounds which enable Prep and Nursery children to live life to the full.



“It will be a huge privilege to be part of the wider community and to work collaboratively with the leadership team to build on the achievements of Mrs Childs and to take the school into its next chapter.”

Ipswich School in Henley Road will welcome Mrs Jackson as their new Head of Preparatory School in September. - Credit: Paul Geater

Headmaster of Ipswich School Nicholas Weaver welcomes Mrs Jackson to his staff.

He said: “It is very exciting for us as a school to be appointing Claire Jackson to be the next Prep Head.

“It was a daunting prospect to find someone to replace Amanda Childs, who has been such a magnificent leader for the Prep over the last thirteen years.



“We feel that, in Claire, we have someone who will be able to take the school forward, continuing the excellent work that has been done by Amanda and her team.

“I look forward to welcoming Claire to the school and working with her in Ipswich Prep’s next exciting phase.”

Mrs Childs is leaving Ipswich Prep School to take up a post as Head of Brighton College Prep School.