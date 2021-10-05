Ipswich school praised for 'its ambitious curriculum' in 'good' report

Published: 7:30 AM October 5, 2021

A primary school in Ipswich has been praised for its ‘ambitious curriculum’ and being 'safe and free from bullying' by the education watchdog.

Chelmondiston Church of England Primary School, was graded good in all categories in its first Ofsted report since it became part of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) in 2017.

The report found that ‘children love coming to school’ and are ‘safe and free from bullying.’

It went on to say: “Leaders have focused on developing an ambitious curriculum that aligns with their overall vision and provides pupils with a broad range of knowledge and experiences.

“New resources and recent training in teaching mathematics and science have given staff greater confidence and understanding in planning lessons.

You may also want to watch:

“No incidents of poor behaviour were noted during the inspection. Leaders’ records show that very few incidents of poor behaviour or bullying occur,” it added.

The report also said that the trust will also look at the use of funding to help disadvantaged pupils in the coming term.

Parents valued extra opportunities provided at the school such as after school clubs, swimming and forest school said the inspector.

Headteacher Lesley Etchingham, who was appointed head in 2020, said: “We are all delighted with this very positive report from Ofsted.

"We always aim to provide a high-quality education for all our pupils and this report recognises the progress we have made throughout what has been a challenging time for all.

“We look forward to going from strength to strength,” she added.

Jane Sheat, CEO of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi Academy Trust (MAT), added: “Congratulations to all the team at Chelmondiston on this very pleasing Ofsted report.

"Being part of the MAT brings benefits for staff and pupils as we share good practice, provide training and support and work together to provide high quality teaching and learning across our schools.”

The school plans to increase time spent learning phonics with early years children and will provide staff with extra training.

The school will also ensure the development of personal, social and health education (PSHE) – to include teaching pupils about relationships.