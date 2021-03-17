Ipswich school hopes to create more teaching space

Published: 11:30 AM March 17, 2021

Ipswich pupils could get a new space to catch up on schoolwork if a planned expansion goes ahead.

The Willows Primary School submitted a planning application last week to turn its caretaker's bungalow into additional teaching space.

The on-site caretaker's bungalow at The Willows Primary School as it looks now - Credit: Google Street View

Plans by the school reveal how the site will create a teaching space, meeting and sensory rooms, as well as an office.

The proposed office is earmarked to be used by specialist professionals, such as Jo Jones, a child physiotherapist, who works with some pupils twice a week.

Families and teachers could also use a new meeting room away from the main school building, according to the planning application, to have safeguarding meetings and trust they would be able to take place in a confidential environment.

Headteacher of The Willows Primary School, Paul Arch, said: "We are converting the bungalow into teaching space for small groups of children to be taught interventions as part of our approach in the new academic year to catch up and support pupils well-being.

"We have over the last few years seen an increase in applications for our reception classes, having been full the last two years.

"But the conversion of the bungalow is to utilise an unused space and to create additional small group teaching areas as explained above and to provide space for interventions that support pupils well-being and social-emotional development."

Teachers and teaching assistants could also use the room to help a small group of children with reading, writing or maths.

Mr Arch added: "For other pupils it will be to support their well-being, completing activities such as drawing and talking, cooking, activities to promote social communication development."

"There will also be space for teachers to work in when not in the classroom and for meetings to take place."

The works are planned to be completed in September if the planning application is approved.

You can view the application by going to ipswich.gov.uk/services/planning-and-building-control and searching '21/00212/FUL'.