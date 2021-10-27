News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fresh warning to parents after children re-enact Squid Game on playgrounds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:45 PM October 27, 2021   
The Korean show Squid Game on Netflix has been re-enacted on Suffolk playgrounds

The Korean show Squid Game on Netflix has been re-enacted on Suffolk playgrounds - Credit: Netflix

Parents have been issued with a fresh warning over children re-enacting the violent Netflix show Squid Game on playgrounds.

Sidegate Primary School, in Ipswich, and Abbot's Hall Primary School, in Stowmarket, have both urged parents to check what children are watching after scenes from the show were imitated by youngsters.

Squid Game, created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, tells the story of participants playing children's games with a deadly twist in the hope of winning a huge cash reward.

Sidegate Primary School said in a Facebook post content from the show had been re-enacted on the playground and asked parents to follow guidelines from National Online Safety.

Aboot's Hall Primary School has written to parents urging them to enforce age restrictions on their Netflix accounts after pupils were seen playing a 'red light, green light' game inspired by the show.

The warnings come after a Bury St Edmunds primary school also contacted parents regading how to talk to children about the "scary matters" depicted in the series.

