Ipswich student one of the first in UK to do T Level course
- Credit: Liam Earley
A Suffolk New College student is one of the first in the country to be completing the T Level.
Liam Earley, from Ipswich, is currently studying a T Level in Education and Childcare at Suffolk New College.
T Levels are equivalent to three A Levels and were developed in collaboration with employers to prepare students for work, while studying, with 80% of their time classroom learning, and 20% placement training.
The 17-year-old has an ambition of becoming a primary school teacher and liked the practical design of the T Level course.
He said: "I chose the course because I wanted to experience what it is like to have the balance of work and coursework mixed into one.
"I couldn't have made a better decision.
"I really enjoyed my placements and learning on the job in this way really suits me.
Most Read
- 1 Drug delivery driver jailed after police searched his car
- 2 Severe delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich after car catches fire
- 3 A12 southbound near Ipswich closed after motorcycle crash
- 4 Delays on A12 after bus catches fire
- 5 First-ever red weather warning for extreme heat issued in Suffolk
- 6 Tribute to 'absolute rock' Mason, 22, as inquest concludes
- 7 D-Day approaches for new Ipswich Lidl application
- 8 Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich
- 9 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
- 10 Trying the food at one of Suffolk's most-anticipated new restaurants
"Completing a placement in a primary school confirmed my long term plans to become a primary school teacher and it's great to be getting classroom experience while I complete my T Level."