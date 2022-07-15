News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich student one of the first in UK to do T Level course

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM July 15, 2022
Liam Earley from Ipswich is one of the first in the country to do the new T Level course

A Suffolk New College student is one of the first in the country to be completing the T Level.

Liam Earley, from Ipswich, is currently studying a T Level in Education and Childcare at Suffolk New College.

T Levels are equivalent to three A Levels and were developed in collaboration with employers to prepare students for work, while studying, with 80% of their time classroom learning, and 20% placement training.

Liam Earley, 17, is one of the first in the country to complete the brand new T level

The 17-year-old has an ambition of becoming a primary school teacher and liked the practical design of the T Level course.

He said: "I chose the course because I wanted to experience what it is like to have the balance of work and coursework mixed into one.

"I couldn't have made a better decision.

"I really enjoyed my placements and learning on the job in this way really suits me.

"Completing a placement in a primary school confirmed my long term plans to become a primary school teacher and it's great to be getting classroom experience while I complete my T Level."

Some of the work that Liam has done

Suffolk New College
