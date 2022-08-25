Ipswich students celebrate 'incredible' GCSE results

Students across Ipswich collected their GCSE results today, ahead of going on to further education at colleges and sixth forms across the county.

Students at Stoke High School were happy with their results, as they collected them on Thursday morning.

One student, Phoebe Mills, got a 9 in biology and an 8 in physics. She said: "I am absolutely over the moon with my results.

"I am going to Suffolk One to study maths, biology and chemistry."

Headteacher, Mr Andrew Robinson said: "We're thrilled with our results this year.

"Our students have worked incredibly hard and deserve everything they have achieved.

"I'd like to thank our staff for going over and above these past few years."

Elsewhere, there was lots of success at Chantry Academy, with a playground full of young people celebrating their results together.

One student, Landon Howes-Titchmarsh, said: "I am very pleased. I put a lot of work into them, science especially.

"There were sleepless nights, but I ended up getting straight 8's for science and computer science.

Principal Rick Hanson said: "There has been some incredible results for lots of students.

"I think it is a real success story in how they have come through after these past few years. They have been difficult and some of these students have had to face some real challenges with lockdown and losing people and to still come through the other end and get results, it is a real credit to them."

Two students Zhuliyan and Kristiyan, only arrived in the country two years ago from Bulgaria, and also managed to get results, despite not speaking a word of English when arriving.

At Holbrook Academy, there were great results across the board, with one student, Elsie, getting five GCSE's grade 9 and three grade 8.

She said: "I'm really happy - I worked really hard but the support that I received from the teachers has been great."

Another student, Ivan, came away with five grade 9's and four grade 8's, including a grade 9 in further maths.

Headteacher, Mr Maltby, said: "This year group has experienced real challenges over the past two years and yet they have demonstrated such resilience and grit. I am as proud as proud can be of our students."

At Kesgrave High School, 79% of students came away with a grade 4 or higher in English and maths.

Julia Upton, headteacher, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the performance by Kesgrave students this year. Their efforts, and those of their teachers', have been rewarded with some fabulous results, endorsing their hard work over the last two years."

Twins Lushan and Arun Maudhoo achieved 15 grade 9's, three grade 8's and two grade 7's between them.

At Royal Hospital School in Ipswich, students have received the best GCSE results in the past decade. 97% of the 1,017 exams taken were graded 9-4, and over 45% were graded 9-7.

Simon Lockyer, headmaster at the school said: "I am really pleased and proud of this cohort who have had to navigate the disruption to some of their most formative educational needs.

"Congratulations to our pupils on our best GCSE results in a decade."

Two students, Daisy Clabburn and Zara Spendiff managed to get a clean sweep of grade 9's across their nine GCSE's.

At St Joseph's College in Ipswich, 92% of students got GCSE's grade 9-4 in both English and maths.

Deputy Principal, Mr Sacha Cinnamond, said: "This year group is chock-full of great characters who have been a pleasure to teach.

"We are delighted with their overall attainment and impressive individual successes."

Year 7's and 8's at the school also received their Foundation Project Qualification and Higher Project Qualification results, with the latter being a GCSE standard level two qualification, and gets them prepped for their GCSEs.

At Ipswich School, headmaster Nicholas Weaver said: "I am very proud of our brilliant Year 11 pupils, who have worked hard, through a combination of in-school and remote learning to achieve these excellent results today.

100% of pupils at Ipswich School achieved five or more GCSE's at grade 4 or above.

At Claydon High School, students were also celebrating success, with headteacher, Ms Maeve Taylor saying: "As we all know, this cohort of students has experienced significant disruption over the past three years and for them to sit exams was a great achievement but brought challenges too.

"We were hugely proud of how every student approached the assessment and examination season and their hard work has really paid off."

Results

Kesgrave High School

Grade 4+ in English and maths - 79%

Grade 5+ in English and maths - 60%

Ipswich School

Grade 9 - 21.2%

Grade 9-8 - 43%

Grade 9-7 - 66.7%

Pupils achieved five or more GCSE's at Grade 4 or above - 100%

Royal Hospital School - Ipswich