School in Ipswich 'proud' of good Ofsted report

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 10:54 AM January 26, 2022
Students at Thomas Wolsey Academy with a banner that reads 'we are good!'

Students and staff at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, in Ipswich, celebrate a positive Ofsted inspection - Credit: Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy

The principal of an Ipswich school has expressed pride in an Ofsted report which praised the 'can-do' approach of 'highly ambitious' staff.

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, on Defoe Road in Ipswich, which teaches pupils who have
complex needs with associated learning difficulties, received a good Ofsted rating following an inspection in mid-November. 

This is a downgrade from the previous full inspection in 2014, when the school was deemed outstanding, but changes to the Ofsted framework mean that the benchmarks are "more stringent and exacting". 

Inspectors praised a "well-planned" curriculum that meets the "varied and complex needs of pupils who attend the academy" as well as "high-quality trips, visits and an extra-curricular programme". 

A "can-do approach" was noted in "highly ambitious" staff, and the school was graded outstanding when it came to supporting personal development in students. 

Helen MacDougall, principal at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, said: "We are proud of this Ofsted report, which we feel reflects the journey Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy is on to uphold and reach the highest possible standards. 

"The inspectors saw an academy which prioritises education at the same time as providing excellent care.

"They recognised our proactive approach which means we never rest on our laurels and instead we constantly review, reflect and adjust practice accordingly to best meet the needs of the pupils. 

"We are very grateful to our families and the wider community at Thomas Wolsey, which are central to our success as an academy. 

"We look forward to building on the findings of this report and continuing to improve our academy for our pupils."

