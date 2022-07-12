Curtain up! Kesgrave school production finally going ahead

Students at Kesgrave High School are delighted to finally put on their performance of Billy Elliot later this week. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The show will go on at a school in Kesgrave, where students are thrilled to finally be putting on their hotly anticipated production of Billy Elliot.

“I am incredibly proud of them,” said drama teacher Sophie Preston at Kesgrave High School.

“Initially, we were due to perform in February. But at that point, schools had so many restrictions in place. At the point when we postponed it, they were all wearing masks and weren’t allowed to sing in rehearsals.

“So, we decided to postpone, which meant that a few year elevens and year thirteens had to drop out, because of course they had exams.

“So, we’ve had to recast a few roles, which has been challenging for the students – some of them have big roles, with only a couple of months to prepare!

“But they have all coped amazingly well, and it’s given some younger students some real opportunities. They’re really stepped up.”

The starring role of Billy Elliot will be played by Harrison Green in year 10.

Mrs Preston added: “He has been a superstar. His professionalism and his dedication have been just outstanding.”

The production will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.