Ipswich's 'pre-school on wheels' has financial boost ahead of 20th birthday

Maggie the latest playbus to delight Ipswich children. She will soon be turning 20, and was delighted to receive a generous donation. - Credit: Mandy Potter / Province of East Anglia Mark Master Masons

An Ipswich ‘playbus’ is celebrating a donation of a thousand pounds that will allow it to continue to delight the next generation of Ipswich children.

Maggie is the distinctive, smiley, orange double-decker bus that many Ipswich residents will recognise.

Next year, she will have spent 20 years travelling up and down the town, welcoming under-fives aboard for playtime, stories and much more.

“The bus itself is just like a preschool on wheels,” explained playbus coordinator, Maggie Potter, who runs the sessions along with play worker, Lindsey Beddow.

“Our staff are trained in childcare and learning and development, and we tend to follow the Early Years Foundation Stage of the national curriculum.

“We have termly themes, and we base our arts and crafts and other activities around them.

“We also have a lending library, which is becoming a ‘book swap’, so if somebody wants to read a story, we can do that.

“We also have sand play, a baby area, a built-in slide, puzzles, dressing up – it's a marvellous conversion!”

Currently, Maggie provides six sessions of three hours each week during term time which parents can book.

Some might even remember their own ‘Maggies’ from childhood.

“The Ipswich Community Bus Project first started in 1979. Maggie is the third in line of playbuses,” said Mandy, 57.

"It started as a free service, so it could be accessed by anybody, and that is how we continue to run it today.”

She was delighted to receive a generous donation, quite unexpectedly.

In July, a cheque for £1,000 was presented by David Boswell, the provincial grand master for the Mark Masons in the province of East Anglia.

“It was quite out of the blue, but absolutely brilliant,” said Mandy.

“I’ve seen some themed children’s chairs which we are going to use the money to buy ready for the new term.”

Maggie is currently off the road, but will return in September. To find out more or book a place, visit: www.ipswichplaybus.org.uk

Can you remember your time aboard an Ipswich playbus? Tell us your story by emailing: abygail.fossett@archant.co.uk