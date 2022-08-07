Ipswich's 'pre-school on wheels' has financial boost ahead of 20th birthday
- Credit: Mandy Potter / Province of East Anglia Mark Master Masons
An Ipswich ‘playbus’ is celebrating a donation of a thousand pounds that will allow it to continue to delight the next generation of Ipswich children.
Maggie is the distinctive, smiley, orange double-decker bus that many Ipswich residents will recognise.
Next year, she will have spent 20 years travelling up and down the town, welcoming under-fives aboard for playtime, stories and much more.
“The bus itself is just like a preschool on wheels,” explained playbus coordinator, Maggie Potter, who runs the sessions along with play worker, Lindsey Beddow.
“Our staff are trained in childcare and learning and development, and we tend to follow the Early Years Foundation Stage of the national curriculum.
“We have termly themes, and we base our arts and crafts and other activities around them.
“We also have a lending library, which is becoming a ‘book swap’, so if somebody wants to read a story, we can do that.
Most Read
- 1 Ann Summers on the move in Ipswich
- 2 First look at new Arlingtons as venue reopening today
- 3 Mapped: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in June
- 4 New beauty salon plans submitted for former holistic centre
- 5 How it unfolded, as Town pick up a 2-1 victory at Forest Green
- 6 Customers in for 'real treat' when pub reopens after two years
- 7 Firefighters tackle 40-acre field fire near Ipswich
- 8 Teenager from Felixstowe School sings at Olympic Park
- 9 WATCH: Drone footage reveals scale of huge field blaze in Chelmondiston
- 10 Frying High! Chantry chippy hailed 'the kind of operator' industry needs
“We also have sand play, a baby area, a built-in slide, puzzles, dressing up – it's a marvellous conversion!”
Currently, Maggie provides six sessions of three hours each week during term time which parents can book.
Some might even remember their own ‘Maggies’ from childhood.
“The Ipswich Community Bus Project first started in 1979. Maggie is the third in line of playbuses,” said Mandy, 57.
"It started as a free service, so it could be accessed by anybody, and that is how we continue to run it today.”
She was delighted to receive a generous donation, quite unexpectedly.
In July, a cheque for £1,000 was presented by David Boswell, the provincial grand master for the Mark Masons in the province of East Anglia.
“It was quite out of the blue, but absolutely brilliant,” said Mandy.
“I’ve seen some themed children’s chairs which we are going to use the money to buy ready for the new term.”
Maggie is currently off the road, but will return in September. To find out more or book a place, visit: www.ipswichplaybus.org.uk
Can you remember your time aboard an Ipswich playbus? Tell us your story by emailing: abygail.fossett@archant.co.uk