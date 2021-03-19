News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Gallery

Superheroes take over Suffolk primary school for Red Nose Day

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:18 PM March 19, 2021   
Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day. Lyla, Da

Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day. Lyla, Darcy and Hazel in their costumes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A gang of superheroes have found a new home at a Suffolk primary school for this year's Red Nose Day.

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy in Black Tiles Lane arrived at school on Friday morning dressed as their favourite comic book and film stars for the biennial charity drive.

Benjie has been running around as The Flash

Benjie has been running around as The Flash - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Among the stars included Wonder Woman and The Flash, while youngster Maisie dressed up as a nurse to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day.Maisie's s

Maisie's superhero was a nurse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As part of their day, children hosted a superhero parade on the school playground during the morning, before holding a "Red Nose and spoon" race and an outdoor disco later in the day.

Mike came as his favourite super hero, Batman

Mike came as his favourite super hero, Batman - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emma Churchman, headteacher at Martlesham Primary Academy (MPA), said: "We were so proud to see children dressed as environmentalists and giving key messages to save the planet – also, to see the NHS represented as real life heroes.

"The whole day has brought laughter to the MPA team and the children have had fun with their friends safely in their bubble."

Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day. Darcy cam

Darcy came as Wonder Woman - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day. Lila chan

Lila channelling her inner superhero at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy playing a "Red Nose and spoon" race

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy playing a "Red Nose and spoon" race - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  2. 2 Drink-driver rolled BMW after celebrating friends' engagement in Ipswich
  3. 3 Knife found in Ipswich playground
  1. 4 Elderly woman had bank cards stolen outside Sainsbury’s
  2. 5 Ipswich's Hot Sausage Company goes national as it plans for barbecue boxes
  3. 6 Drug driver who led police on high-speed A12 chase avoids prison
  4. 7 'Amazing' language teaching recognised at Ipswich primary school
  5. 8 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths
  6. 9 Nurse Hayley changes career to set up her own nail salon
  7. 10 White powder in rolled-up socks leads police to £80k drugs and cash find
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Should Princes Street Bridge be improved? Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Updated

Man taken to hospital after concern for welfare report on Ipswich bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated

Land Rover trailer crash tips soil all over A14 near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Deliveroo has revealed details of the most popular meal orders in Ipswich

Top 5 meal orders in Ipswich - as revealed by Deliveroo

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The collision has taken place on the A1189, Nacton Road in Ipswich

Three cars involved in Ipswich collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus