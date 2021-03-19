Gallery
Superheroes take over Suffolk primary school for Red Nose Day
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A gang of superheroes have found a new home at a Suffolk primary school for this year's Red Nose Day.
Children at Martlesham Primary Academy in Black Tiles Lane arrived at school on Friday morning dressed as their favourite comic book and film stars for the biennial charity drive.
Among the stars included Wonder Woman and The Flash, while youngster Maisie dressed up as a nurse to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.
As part of their day, children hosted a superhero parade on the school playground during the morning, before holding a "Red Nose and spoon" race and an outdoor disco later in the day.
Emma Churchman, headteacher at Martlesham Primary Academy (MPA), said: "We were so proud to see children dressed as environmentalists and giving key messages to save the planet – also, to see the NHS represented as real life heroes.
"The whole day has brought laughter to the MPA team and the children have had fun with their friends safely in their bubble."
