Superheroes take over Suffolk primary school for Red Nose Day

Gallery

Published: 2:18 PM March 19, 2021

Children enjoyed a day of fun dressing up as their favourite superheroes for Red Nose Day. Lyla, Darcy and Hazel in their costumes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A gang of superheroes have found a new home at a Suffolk primary school for this year's Red Nose Day.

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy in Black Tiles Lane arrived at school on Friday morning dressed as their favourite comic book and film stars for the biennial charity drive.

Benjie has been running around as The Flash - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Among the stars included Wonder Woman and The Flash, while youngster Maisie dressed up as a nurse to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Maisie's superhero was a nurse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As part of their day, children hosted a superhero parade on the school playground during the morning, before holding a "Red Nose and spoon" race and an outdoor disco later in the day.

Mike came as his favourite super hero, Batman - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emma Churchman, headteacher at Martlesham Primary Academy (MPA), said: "We were so proud to see children dressed as environmentalists and giving key messages to save the planet – also, to see the NHS represented as real life heroes.

"The whole day has brought laughter to the MPA team and the children have had fun with their friends safely in their bubble."

Darcy came as Wonder Woman - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lila channelling her inner superhero at Martlesham Primary Academy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy playing a "Red Nose and spoon" race - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



