Mock courtroom unveiled at University of Suffolk

A mock courtroom has opened at the University of Suffolk for law students to further their skills in a "real" setting.

The courtroom is kitted out with a dock, witness box and a judge's bench along with legal gowns and lecterns.

It was officially opened by Judge Martyn Levett, resident judge at Ipswich Crown Court and Honorary Recorder of Ipswich.

Also in attendance for the opening was the chancellor of the University of Suffolk, professor Helen Pankhurst , Mayor of Ipswich John Cook and the president of the Suffolk and North Essex Law Society, Nigel Farthing.

Law school representatives including Eleanor Scarlett, Dr Ruth Flaherty, Dr Tina Davey and Dr Stephen Colman also played their party in the ceremony.

Judge Levett with law school represnetatives Eleanor Scarlett, Dr Ruth Flaherty, Dr Stephen Colman and Dr Tina Davey. - Credit: Simon Lee

Judge Levett said: "This addition to the University’s seat of legal learning means that now and in the future students will experience and learn the realities of a courtroom drama unfolding.

"This mock courtroom in the Waterfront Building gives a realistic setting for court proceedings and it is a great training venue for public speaking which is not easily found in everyday lectures."