School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases

Published: 1:28 PM March 23, 2021

Morland C of E Primary School has been closed

A primary school in Ipswich has taken the decision to close until after Easter, due to staff and pupils testing positive for Covid-19.

Morland Church of England Primary School has been closed since Friday after sending home pupils in Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 during last week.

Headteacher John Crane said: “A number of staff and pupils have since tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, we consulted with Public Health and made the decision to close the school at lunchtime on Friday, March 19.

"The school will remain closed until after the Easter holidays.

“We do not have sufficient staff numbers to open the school safely and have reverted back to our remote learning provision.

“We are sad that we have had to close so soon after pupils returned from lockdown.

"However, we are confident we will be able to provide high-quality learning for our children at home for the remainder of this week.

“A deep clean of the school will be undertaken.”