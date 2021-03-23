School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases
A primary school in Ipswich has taken the decision to close until after Easter, due to staff and pupils testing positive for Covid-19.
Morland Church of England Primary School has been closed since Friday after sending home pupils in Year 1, Year 2 and Year 3 during last week.
Headteacher John Crane said: “A number of staff and pupils have since tested positive for Covid-19.
“As a result, we consulted with Public Health and made the decision to close the school at lunchtime on Friday, March 19.
"The school will remain closed until after the Easter holidays.
You may also want to watch:
“We do not have sufficient staff numbers to open the school safely and have reverted back to our remote learning provision.
“We are sad that we have had to close so soon after pupils returned from lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park
- 2 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
- 3 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
- 4 Boy, 17, released on bail following Ipswich stabbing
- 5 Covid vaccine bus delivers 341 Ipswich jabs in one day
- 6 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 7 Police try to identify owners of 83 suspected stolen dogs seized in raid
- 8 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 9 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
- 10 Bid for 67 homes in Claydon finally approved after five years
"However, we are confident we will be able to provide high-quality learning for our children at home for the remainder of this week.
“A deep clean of the school will be undertaken.”