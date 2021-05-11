'Teaching means the world' - school in Ipswich unveils new deputy head

Published: 1:53 PM May 11, 2021

Rebecca Rees is the new deputy headteacher of Ipswich High School - Credit: Ipswich High School

Ipswich High School has announced a new deputy headteacher - after its current number two got a job as a principal at a school in Colchester.

Rebecca Rees will take over as deputy headteacher at the independent school, based at Woolverstone Hall, from Nicola Griffiths, who has been appointed as principal of St Mary’s Colchester.

Ms Rees trained as an art teacher in Australia before returning to the UK to be a head of department and head of year at an all-boys school in Hackney, London.

She went on to train as a special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCO) and has been an assistant headteacher in Colchester for the past five years.

"The school has a wonderful reputation and is in such a remarkable setting that I couldn't resist applying," she said.

"After meeting so many wonderful members of the school community I have no doubt that this is the best step I could make both personally and professionally.

"Teaching means the world to me. It is not just about facilitating and encouraging students to achieve outstanding outcomes but to help them articulate their dreams and realise their aspirations."

Ipswich High School headteacher Mark Howe said: "I am delighted that Rebecca will be joining us as our new deputy head from September.

"From our very first conversation, it was clear she exemplifies the caring, ambitious, pupil-centred philosophy which IHS is so well known for and during the process Rebecca also demonstrated her expertise in developing and sustaining high quality teaching and learning.

"I have no doubt pupils, parents and staff will soon find Rebecca to be a huge asset to our community and that she will play a major role in our future successes."