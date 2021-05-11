News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

'Teaching means the world' - school in Ipswich unveils new deputy head

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:53 PM May 11, 2021   
Rebecca Rees is the new deputy headteacher of Ipswich High School

Rebecca Rees is the new deputy headteacher of Ipswich High School - Credit: Ipswich High School

Ipswich High School has announced a new deputy headteacher - after its current number two got a job as a principal at a school in Colchester.

Rebecca Rees will take over as deputy headteacher at the independent school, based at Woolverstone Hall, from Nicola Griffiths, who has been appointed as principal of St Mary’s Colchester.

Ms Rees trained as an art teacher in Australia before returning to the UK to be a head of department and head of year at an all-boys school in Hackney, London.

She went on to train as a special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCO) and has been an assistant headteacher in Colchester for the past five years.

"The school has a wonderful reputation and is in such a remarkable setting that I couldn't resist applying," she said. 

You may also want to watch:

"After meeting so many wonderful members of the school community I have no doubt that this is the best step I could make both personally and professionally.

"Teaching means the world to me. It is not just about facilitating and encouraging students to achieve outstanding outcomes but to help them articulate their dreams and realise their aspirations."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M
  3. 3 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  1. 4 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
  2. 5 Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car
  3. 6 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  4. 7 Pub owner on how 'amazing' community support helped venue survive
  5. 8 Meet the Ipswich 18-year-old who is now one of UK's youngest politicians
  6. 9 Thieves use bank cards after stealing rucksack from Ipswich doorstep
  7. 10 Vandals strike at beautiful stately home near Ipswich during restoration

Ipswich High School headteacher Mark Howe said: "I am delighted that Rebecca will be joining us as our new deputy head from September.

"From our very first conversation, it was clear she exemplifies the caring, ambitious, pupil-centred philosophy which IHS is so well known for and during the process Rebecca also demonstrated her expertise in developing and sustaining high quality teaching and learning.

"I have no doubt pupils, parents and staff will soon find Rebecca to be a huge asset to our community and that she will play a major role in our future successes."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woolverstone Hall, now home to Ipswich High School, will open to the public. 

See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Friends getting together at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in 2002

Did you enjoy a night out at Splitz Bar in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus