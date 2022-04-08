New playhouse opened at Ipswich pre-school

James Baldry from Lumberjacks and Cllr Whitehead with Bridget Wyatt and the children opening their new playhouse. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Henley Pre-school has opened its new playhouse for the children.

The school on the edge of Ipswich applied for a grant to the Mid Suffolk District Council for a new playhouse because its old one was leaking.

It received the grant and bought the new playhouse for approximately £1,000 from Ipswich company Lumberjacks, who gave them a discount and installed the playhouse free of charge at the school.

Children at Henley Pre-School enjoying their new playhouse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bridget Wyatt, manager of Henley Pre-school said: "Amazingly happy for the children, it is really appreciated.

"The old playhouse was leaking and this playhouse is a very valuable and an essential part of the garden.

"It is an important resource for outside play, the children have lots of role play in there and it's like having the inside, outside."

The pre-school is at the heart of the community and is currently rated good by Ofsted.

Councillor John Whitehead cut the ribbon to officially open the playhouse, along with James Baldry from Lumberjacks who provided the house.

James Baldry from Lumberjacks and Cllr Whitehead with Bridget Wyatt and the children opening their new playhouse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Whitehead said: "I was delighted to use part of my Mid Suffolk Localities Grants ward allocation to fund Henley Pre-School’s new playhouse and to then be invited to cut the ribbon at its official opening.

"The Henley Pre-School is a popular and much-loved community facility in the village and has the use of some great indoor and outdoor space at the Henley Community Centre.

"This new playhouse is an excellent addition to its outdoor offering as it will give the opportunity for the young children to role-play as well as providing welcome shade in the summer."

Children at Henley Pre-School enjoying their new playhouse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

James Baldry, general manager at Lumberjacks said: "It was a pleasure to take out my time to help out towards the installation of the playhouse, I hope the children of Henley Pre-School have a lot of enjoyment with the playhouse as much as I did installing it for them."

Mrs Wyatt said: We provide a valuable service for the children in this area, and we welcome more students from surrounding areas. We invite parents and children to come and visit the school, and see our new playhouse, along with everything else we have to offer."