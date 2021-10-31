Northgate School teacher's art snapped up in Felixstowe exhibition

Gallery

Daniel Emery at his exhibition in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Northgate High School teacher has sold £2,000 worth of art in Felixstowe.

Daniel Emery has returned to the town, where he used to be an art teacher at Deben High School, to hold an exhibition of his work.

Daniel Emery is an art teacher at Northgate High School and used to be at Deben High School, in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I'm so proud to be returning to where my career started after 28 years, to show my paintings and prints of the local coast and landscape," he said.

"I can remember my first day as a young art teacher borrowing a small dinghy and fishing net from local fishermen, to set up a huge still life in the centre of the art studio at Deben High School."

Since being at The 142 Gallery, on Thursday, October 28, Mr Emery has sold 10 pieces worth between £80 to £400.

Daniel Emery with his wife Julie at his exhibition in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

He thinks in all he's sold £2,000 worth of his abstract landscapes of Suffolk's coast, from the Stour Estuary up to the River Alde.

"it's been fantastic. It's been heaving, and very busy," he added. "It's been great being in Felixstowe after not being here for quite some time."

Work by Daniel Emery which is currently on show at 142 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The 56-year-old added that Northgate High School colleagues, and pupils along with other Suffolk artists also dropped in on him to wish him success.

"Really nice to get validation from my peers," he added. "Local artist Kenneth Cuthbert dropped by wished me good luck selling my work.

Mr Emery also exhibited the work of his friend and mentor Ed Wilson, who died after a battle with cancer in February 2021.

Work by Daniel Emery which is currently on show at 142 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Wilson was also a fellow teacher, having taught at Thurston Upper School, now Thurston Community College.

He focussed on devoting his time to his prints.

Mr Emery said: "Including some of his work in my exhibition is my small tribute to him and how his tutelage set me on my path in art and education."

He hopes to also hold Ipswich and Woodbridge exhibits of his landscapes next once he "builds up another body of work".

Daniel Emery at his exhibition in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Emery's exhibition runs through to November 3, at The 142 Gallery, Hamilton Road, IP11 7DS.

Timings of the gallery are from 10am to 4pm.