School continue mission to get out of special measures after Ofsted praise

Sprites Primary Academy are coming along well following their inadequate Ofsted inspection in 2019. Inset - headteacher Mr Mo Rahman - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Sprites Primary Academy

Ofsted inspectors have said an Ipswich primary academy is taking effective actions towards moving out of special measures.

Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich has been rated 'inadequate' since 2019 and in its latest monitoring report was found to be taking effective action and that its statement of action and improvement plan is "fit for purpose".

The school's head, Mr Mo Rahman, who has been at the school since January 2020, said: "We are in special measures, we have accepted that, this happened to us a couple of years ago in 2019, and since then our mission and journey is to get out of special measures initially but also to go above and beyond.

Sprites Primary Academy were recently praised for their curriculum by Ofsted - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

"Our ambition is to 'root and branch' change at the school, put things in place that will put in a sustainable model for years and years and for the school not only to get out of special measures but just to flourish and be a beacon school in Ipswich and beyond."

The school has had several visits since its rating in 2019, with the most recent coming March 1.

Since the last monitoring visit in May 2021, there have been changes to leadership, governance and staff and that staff has continued to "strengthen" the quality of education pupils received.

Mr Rahman went on to say: "We haven't just focused on the core subjects, or just a quick fix with the SATs results, we are focusing on every subject, whether it is cooking for example which is done once a year, we will do the whole curriculum fully and very well so that children come in loving school.

Sprites Primary Academy have recently hired an art specialist teacher, and also a PE teacher, with a music teacher starting in September - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

"We have a brand new library, but also something that is quite unusual, it is called the kids kitchen.

"We have a purpose-built kitchen for the children to go in, it has two cookers and two sinks and the kids absolutely love it.

"We have a forest school site and a gardening club so subjects that are often forgotten, we are remembering.

Sprites Primary Academy have a 'kids kitchen' where the kids can go and learn to cook - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

"We have created an art studio out of scratch and we are recruiting the right people as well.

"A couple of months ago we recruited a new art specialist teacher and the impact she has had has been incredible.

"We have also recruited a music teacher starting September, and a specialist PE teacher.

"Ofsted even stated at the most recent inspection that they were happy with the curriculum and what we are doing with it."