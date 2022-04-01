Olympic hockey star returns to Ipswich as guest coach

A Team GB Olympian will return to his former school in Ipswich to share his skills with hockey lovers from all different backgrounds.

George Pinner, 35, will be returning to Ipswich School for the Easter holidays as a guest coach on one of their hockey performance camps.

The camps will be open to young people from any school or hockey club from year groups four to ten.

Mr Pinner has twice represented Great Britain in the Olympic games, first in London 2012 as a reserve goalkeeper, and then in Rio in 2016 as the first goalkeeper.

He currently plays for the Men’s England Hockey League Premier Division for the Old Georgians club.

Mr Pinner attended the Ipswich School between 1994 and 2005.

His former school is delighted to welcome him back.

Poppy Martin, head of hockey at Ipswich School said: “We are delighted to be welcoming George to join our coaching team on Tuesday 19 April. We know his experience and enthusiasm for hockey will be an inspiration to the players, and we are looking forward to learning from his experience playing the international game.”

The camps will be running from Tuesday, April 19 to Thursday, April 21 at Ipswich School Sports Centre in Rushmere.

Mr Pinner returned to Ipswich in 2015 to open the centre, along with another former pupil and fellow Olympian, Harry Martin.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star in 2015, Mr Pinner said: “Looking back at my time at the school, it was a great experience.

“Not just for hockey, but the opportunity to do all sports.

“I’m very keen that children just play sport and lots of it. It’s so good for them.

“It’s fantastic to be here opening these facilities. We go around the world and see some fantastic facilities – especially in Holland and Germany – and this is right up there.”

Other coaches at the camps will include Poppy Martin, an England Hockey DiSE and East PC Coach, Adnan Zakir, an ex-Pakistan International player, and Maddy Newlyn, Premier League Player and European Indoor player for Buckingham HC.

Bookings for the camps can be made at: www.ipswichschoolsportscentre.co.uk/bookings

