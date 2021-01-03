Six more primary schools to remain shut temporarily amid Covid confusion

Breaking

Published: 7:54 PM January 3, 2021 Updated: 8:03 PM January 3, 2021

Halifax Primary School will be closing to pupils on Monday and Tuesday to give bosses time to assess the "fast-moving" situation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Six more primary schools have announced they are closing on Monday and Tuesday in an 11th hour decision.

All primaries run by the Orwell Multi Academy Trust will shut to pupils, with bosses informing parents of the decision late this afternoon.

These include Brooklands Primary in Brantham, Grange Primary School in Felixstowe and Halifax, Handford Hall, The Willows and Springfield Infant in Ipswich.

School chiefs said the decision is not one they have taken lightly, adding that they hope to re-open all six schools again on Wednesday, following a meeting on Monday evening to review the state of play.

Vulnerable children and those of critical workers will be allowed to continue attending, with remote learning sent out to remaining pupils.

Three of the schools already had planned teacher training or inset days on Monday.

Bosses met this afternoon to discuss the "fast-moving" situation and informed parents tonight.

It comes as Lavenham Community Primary School announced it would be switching to remote learning for the next fortnight, as concerns grow over rising Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk, which is currently under Tier 4 restrictions.

Despite several regional closures and nearby Essex also keeping schools closed for the time being, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stressed it is safe to send children to primaries in areas where rates are not considered high enough to justify school closures.

Secondary school pupils will remain at home this week as planned, with exam students due to return from January 11 and others from January 18.

Here is all we know so far as most pupils plan to return to Suffolk primary schools on Tuesday, January 5, with inset days and teacher training planned for many on Monday.