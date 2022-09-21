New special needs school in Ipswich set to open in 2023

Naomi Shenton along with Tony Fawcett (right) and Bill Holledge turn the first sod on the new school. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

A new school specifically designed for students with communication and interaction needs is set to open in Ipswich in September 2023.

The groundworks at Woodbridge Road Academy, a part of the Paradigm Trust, which already runs Ipswich Academy and Piper's Vale Primary in Ipswich, have nearly been completed.

Naomi Shenton along with Tony Fawcett (left) and Bill Holledge turn the first sod on the new school. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

The school will offer 60 places for pupils aged between nine and 16 and provide the focused support that students need to fulfil their potential.

Naomi Shenton, the principal of Woodbridge Road Academy, who is working alongside Tony Fawcett, senior site manager at Bowmer + Kirkland Building Services, said: “It’s really exciting to see these groundworks in action as our plans start to become reality for our students.

Naomi Shenton Principal of the new school. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

"Working alongside Tony Fawcett and his team is a huge privilege as we see our new school in Ipswich start to take shape.”



Naomi Shenton along with Tony Fawcett (right) and Bill Holledge turn the first sod on the new school. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Bill Holledge, chief executive of Paradigm Trust, said: “From this point, the modular build of the new school’s site promises to take shape remarkably quickly and we are looking forward to opening the doors to pupils next autumn.”