Malachi creates winning design for MP's Christmas card

Judy Rimmer

Published: 9:15 AM December 15, 2021
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt with Malachi from St Marks' Primary School in Ipswich, who won a competition to design his Christmas card

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt with Malachi from St Marks' Primary School in Ipswich, who won a competition to design his Christmas card - Credit: Office of Tom Hunt

A budding artist from an Ipswich primary school has created the winning design for MP Tom Hunt's Christmas card this year.

Mr Hunt presented Malachi, a Year 5 pupil at St Mark's Primary School, with a print of his design signed by the prime minister.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt presenting certificates to two reception pupils at St Mary's Primary School 

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt presenting certificates to two reception pupils at St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Office of Tom Hunt

He also awarded certificates to runners-up at both St Marks and St Mary's primary schools.

The MP will be using Malachi’s design on all his Christmas cards this year, and said he hopes the card signed by Boris Johnson will be something Malachi can look back on when he’s older.

Malachi, a Year 5 pupil at St Mark's Primary School in Ipswich, created the winning design for MP Tom Hunt's Christmas cards

Malachi, a Year 5 pupil at St Mark's Primary School in Ipswich, created the winning design for MP Tom Hunt's Christmas cards - Credit: Office of Tom Hunt

“It’s an achievement he can be very proud of," Mr Hunt said.

“We had some really strong entries from across the town this year. I really enjoyed looking through all the pictures.

“It’s difficult to compare reception pupils’ art to the drawings of Year 5 and 6 students. We had everything from hand-printed reindeer to multi-coloured Christmas fairies.”

The MP is also currently running a Light Up Ipswich festive lights contest.



