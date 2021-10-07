News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Trust develops 'completely unique' curriculum for SEND pupils

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 2:00 PM October 7, 2021   
It's normal to have worries about your child's education and progress in school

Parents and carers have been calling for an independent audit of Suffolk County Council's SEND services (stock image) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new educational initiative is being developed by an Ipswich-based organisation to include material that represents young people with special education needs. 

The Raedwald Trust, in Spring Road, is working to develop a bespoke curriculum for pupils in alternative provision schools and working in partnership with Greenfields Education.

The trust's CEO said it was important young people saw representation of themselves in literature and art and aim to include a range of books for pupils to read. 

Books will also reflect issues such as climate change and discrimination. 

Laura Meadows, director of Greenfields, said: “This reading curriculum is completely unique – we don’t know of another that has been written specifically to serve the alternative provision community. 

Lauren Meadows, director of Greenfields Education 

The Raewald Trust is working in partnership with Greenfields Education to offer diverse reading for pupils in Alternative Provision settings - Credit: Greenfields Education

You may also want to watch:

"To foster a lifelong love of reading or just to get someone interested in books you must provide literature that speaks to people’s lived experiences."

Angela Ransby, CEO of the Raedwald Trust, said: “The young people we work with often have very different perspectives and lived experiences than others at mainstream schools. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments
  2. 2 12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block
  3. 3 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
  1. 4 Three plead guilty as chef robbed in late night town centre robbery
  2. 5 Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by Mercedes near Waterfront
  3. 6 Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions
  4. 7 A14 slip road near Ipswich blocked after crash
  5. 8 Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street to face trial in new year
  6. 9 New dentist set to open next month in central Ipswich
  7. 10 Man charged with drug offences as Class A drugs and cash found

 “It is critical young people are able to see representations of themselves in art and literature.” 

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Betfairs Millionaire megaplays game embedded in a background of cash

Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet

Timothy Bradford

person
Lawra Stubbs is regular getting thieves taking crystals and handmade jewellery from her stores Midnight Moon and Quirky Kicks

Retail

Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A lorry got stuck under Sproughton bridge in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cars are able to pass, but slowly

Suffolk Live | Video

Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon