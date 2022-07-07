Ipswich primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for second time in row

Ranelagh Primary School has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted for the second time in a row. - Credit: Ranelagh Primary School

A primary school in Ipswich has receieved a Good Ofsted report following their most recent inspection.

Ranelagh Primary School have been judged as being good in all areas for the second inspection in a row.

The school was hailed by Ofsted as being a 'very inclusive' school, as well as leaders at the school having created 'well-structured curriculum plans'.

They also recognised that 'pupils' personal development is woven throughout', and that the teachers know pupils and their families very well.

Mrs Nicky Ling, headteacher at Ranelagh Primary, said: "I am exceptionally proud of our children, families, staff and governors and for what, as a whole-school community, we have achieved.

"With the challenges that have faced us all through the pandemic, I am so pleased that inspectors acknowledged how pupils' well-being is central to all that we do."

Mr Gary Morgan, chair of governors, was "incredibly pleased that the schools' efforts were recognised".

He continued: "I want to offer my congratulations to all of the staff and credit to the excellent leadership of the school.

"A great achievement for the school and our community."