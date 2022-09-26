School named one of the top independents in the UK

Royal Hospital School was named a finalist in the prestigious Independent School of the Year Awards 2022 and was featured in the Tatler School's Guide for 2023 as one of the top schools in the UK. - Credit: RHS

A Suffolk school has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Independent School of the Year Awards 2022 and featured in the Tatler School's Guide for 2023 as one of the top schools in the UK.

Royal Hospital School at Holbrook, near Ipswich, fought off stiff competition from over 200 entries to reach the final of the Co-Educational Independent School of the Year category.

RHS will go head-to-head with five other independent schools at a prestigious awards ceremony, which will be held on October 11.

Independent Schools of the Year 2022 is an awards programme which was brought to the public by the Independent School Parent magazine.

The awards ceremony is designed to showcase independent schools’ success stories and celebrate the extraordinary and compelling student experience that independent schools provide.

Tatler School’s Guide independent feature states that RHS students “leave a lasting impression” and the school itself is “intuitively sensitive, warm and considerate”, and “adaptable and confident with a sense of fun”.

The guide says that RHS is a school where “pupils work hard, achieve strong results and head off to top league universities, but not before they make the most of the ‘almost overwhelming’ opportunities on offer”.

Simon Lockyer, the headmaster at Royal Hospital School, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as one of the best co-educational independent schools in the country, as well as to be featured in the prestigious Tatler School’s Guide.

“At RHS, we aim for our pupils to realise their full potential, enjoy their experience of learning and be empowered with the knowledge, skills, confidence and strength of character to go on to lead purposeful and happy lives.

RHS headmaster Simon Lockyer - Credit: RHS

“It is a real honour that our inspiring and well-rounded education has been recognised by these two prestigious publications.”

