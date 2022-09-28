Primary School rated as 'Requires Improvement' for third consecutive time

Rose Hill Primary in Ipswich has been rated as 'Requires Improvement' again by Ofsted - Credit: Google Maps

A school in Ipswich has been rated as 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted for the third time running, 14-years after it was last rated as 'Good'.

Rose Hill Primary in Ipswich has received its third consecutive 'Requires Improvement' rating from Ofsted, with inspectors finding at its recent visit "too many pupils cannot read well" by the time they leave.

The school was last rated 'Satisfactory' in 2011 and its last 'Good' rating was in 2008.

In its latest report, the school was rated as 'Good' in three of the five provisions - behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years.

They were rated as 'requires improvement' on both the quality of education and leadership and management however.

The report stated that "pupils do not have the opportunity to routinely build upon what they know in some areas of the curriculum".

Also saying that "the gap between the teaching of some subjects is too long and pupils forget what they have learned" and "too many pupils cannot read well by the time they leave the school".

It did however say that pupils are "safe and happy", and pupils know that there are always adults available to share their thoughts with.

The reports also says that parents shared an "overwhelmingly positive" view of the school due to leaders' efforts to work with them.

The school has been part of Gippeswyk Community Education Trust since 2018, and currently has 303 pupils on their school roll.

In the report, the trust was criticised for not being 'rigorous' enough in its monitoring and evaluation of the quality of education.

Ofsted has said that in order to improve, the school needs to address the curriculum so that pupils know and remember more over time, and the reading curriculum needs to be reviewed to that they are taught the 'systematic way'.

The school will now have a monitoring visit over the next couple of months to judge whether the school had improved in the areas Ofsted stated in their report, and whether they need any more visits from Ofsted.

Rose Hill Primary was approached for comment.