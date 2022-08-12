Mum-of-four organises uniform pop-up market

Rowena Leba, 42, has been collecting school uniforms as part of a recycling scheme - Credit: Own archives

A mum-of-four is organising a pop-up event for anybody who needs a school uniform or would like to donate one.

Rowena Leba, 42, has been collecting school uniforms to help parents who struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “My initiative started during Covid, when I saw many posts on Facebook from people wanting to donate nearly new uniforms, as due to lockdown, their children had no chance to really wear them.

“Being a single parent of four, I know that uniform shopping each year adds up. I could spend over £500 to fully kit my children.”

Rowena, who works in one of the primary schools in Ipswich, promoted her initiative there for parents who would want to get or donate uniforms.

She said: “I'm trying to break the stigma attached to asking for items. When people donate uniforms, they can feel like they are also giving back when they can, but at no real cost to them.

Rowena Leba, 42, has been collecting school uniforms as part of a recycling scheme - Credit: Own archives

"I primarily work alongside two local primary schools. They have uniform recycling bins in the reception areas where donations can be made.

"Schools then receive requests for items needed usefully via a form and I supply what I can."

Rowena said that the initiative is for every parent who “for whatever reason can't afford to buy their children a new uniform”.

She said: “If somebody can pick up a school uniform from me for free, it saved them maybe £50 or so. They can put it towards a day out with kids to just enjoy the holiday period.

“It’s not necessarily all about putting food on the table, but in these times of the cost-of-living crisis, it’s good to cut costs where possible.”

Rowena, who stores “an ocean of uniforms” in her house, is holding a pop-up shop next Saturday, August, 20, at St Francis Church on Hawthorn Drive, between 10am and 11am.

Uniform pop-up market organised by Rowana - Credit: Own archives

Rowena said: “People can just come along, browse, and take what they want. It's all free.”

The mum said that she funded the initiative because she likes helping people.

“I'm one of these people that if I can make something better for other people, then I will," Rowena added.