Suffolk school's 'delight' after being nominated for prestigious awards

The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook is gaining national recognition with these nominations - Credit: Royal Hospital School

An independent school Ipswich area has been nominated for a handful of prestigious awards at a national ceremony.

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook was included in a shortlisted for three categories at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2022.

Launched in 2018, the awards aim to highlight the excellence of the student experience offered by independent schools across the UK.

Royal Hospital School was shortlisted in a number of categories, including co-educational independent school of the year, as well as for international student experience and the rising star of the year categories.

Simon Lockyer, headmaster at Royal Hospital School, said: “It is a great acknowledgment that the school has been recognised for its co-educational provision, international student experience, and its talented young pupils.

"The school is renowned for its sailing provision which now attracts leading young sailors from around the world.

“All the staff at RHS are delighted to have been nominated in not just one, but three significant categories, and we look forward to hearing the results next term.”

A list of finalists will be published on September 7, followed by the judging panel meeting again to announce the winner of each category at the awards ceremony in October.