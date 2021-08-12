Noah follows in four siblings' footsteps getting exceptional grades

Published: 5:41 PM August 12, 2021

Best performing student Noah Arulampalam achieved nine 9s at Royal Hospital School in Holbrook.

He is the fourth of five siblings to have attended RHS from Year 7, with all achieving exceptional grades.

Noah loves Modern Languages and Science and has decided to study A Level French, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths.

He said: “I enjoyed French so much because of my teachers, they were so helpful during lockdown when we were online learning.”

“I would have rather been in school, but we have been really lucky compared to other schools with our system.

You may also want to watch:

"We had the best of a bad situation!”

Noah added: “I’m not too sure what I want to do at University, so I decided to take a mix of subjects for my A Levels. I will probably take something around Science as both my parents work in the NHS and I have always found that area really fascinating.”

His younger sister is starting RHS in September 2023.