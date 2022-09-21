News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
School near Ipswich 'delighted' to be recognised in national guide

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:48 AM September 21, 2022
The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook is gaining national recognition with these nominations

An independent school south of Ipswich is celebrating after being included in a prestigious guide and being named a finalist for a national award.

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, on the Shotley peninsula, has been listed in Tatler School’s Guide for 2023.

It has also fought off competition from more than 200 schools to be named a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year awards for the co-educational independent school of the year category.

Royal Hospital School will go head-to-head with five other independent schools for the prize at an awards ceremony next month.

Simon Lockyer, Headmaster at Royal Hospital School, said: "We are delighted to have been recognised as one of the best co-educational independent schools in the country, as well as to be featured in the prestigious Tatler School’s Guide.

"At RHS, we aim for our pupils to realise their full potential, enjoy their experience of learning and be empowered with the knowledge, skills, confidence and strength of character to go on to lead purposeful and happy lives.

"It is a real honour that our inspiring and well-rounded education has been recognised by these two prestigious publications."

