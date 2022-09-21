School near Ipswich 'delighted' to be recognised in national guide

Royal Hospital School near Ipswich has been included in Tatler School’s Guide for 2023 - Credit: Royal Hospital School

An independent school south of Ipswich is celebrating after being included in a prestigious guide and being named a finalist for a national award.

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, on the Shotley peninsula, has been listed in Tatler School’s Guide for 2023.

It has also fought off competition from more than 200 schools to be named a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year awards for the co-educational independent school of the year category.

Royal Hospital School will go head-to-head with five other independent schools for the prize at an awards ceremony next month.

Royal Hospital School headmaster Simon Lockyer - Credit: RHS

Simon Lockyer, Headmaster at Royal Hospital School, said: "We are delighted to have been recognised as one of the best co-educational independent schools in the country, as well as to be featured in the prestigious Tatler School’s Guide.

"At RHS, we aim for our pupils to realise their full potential, enjoy their experience of learning and be empowered with the knowledge, skills, confidence and strength of character to go on to lead purposeful and happy lives.

"It is a real honour that our inspiring and well-rounded education has been recognised by these two prestigious publications."