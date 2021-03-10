News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Disco! Ipswich school hosts dance party to welcome back pupils

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:16 AM March 10, 2021   
Rushmere Hall Primary School headteacher Paul Fykin leading the outdoor disco

Rushmere Hall Primary School headteacher Paul Fykin leading the outdoor disco - Credit: Rushmere Hall Primary School

Ipswich primary school pupils were dancing with joy on their first day back in the classroom after their teachers held an outdoor disco.

Staff at Rushmere Hall Primary School hosted two playground discos for the children when they returned on Monday, giving them a chance to show off moves taught by headteacher Paul Fykin during online lessons.

The school hosted two outdoor discos for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils

The school hosted two outdoor discos for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils - Credit: Rushmere Hall Primary School

Mr Fykin had hosted dance classes throughout the lockdown, with teachers also taking part in a school version of the hit TV show the Masked Singer.

Beth Rogers, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “During school closures, we aimed to provide a remote learning offer that not only educated the children, but also made them feel part of our school community, even when we were all apart.

"It was important for everyone’s wellbeing to have fun, to laugh and to be able to all join in.

"Now we are back at school, we are making full use of our large school grounds to bring the school together in safe and fun ways, such as the outdoor discos."

Headteacher Mr Fykin had hosted online dance classes during lockdown

Headteacher Mr Fykin had hosted online dance classes during lockdown - Credit: Rushmere Hall Primary School


