Disco! Ipswich school hosts dance party to welcome back pupils
- Credit: Rushmere Hall Primary School
Ipswich primary school pupils were dancing with joy on their first day back in the classroom after their teachers held an outdoor disco.
Staff at Rushmere Hall Primary School hosted two playground discos for the children when they returned on Monday, giving them a chance to show off moves taught by headteacher Paul Fykin during online lessons.
Mr Fykin had hosted dance classes throughout the lockdown, with teachers also taking part in a school version of the hit TV show the Masked Singer.
Beth Rogers, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “During school closures, we aimed to provide a remote learning offer that not only educated the children, but also made them feel part of our school community, even when we were all apart.
"It was important for everyone’s wellbeing to have fun, to laugh and to be able to all join in.
"Now we are back at school, we are making full use of our large school grounds to bring the school together in safe and fun ways, such as the outdoor discos."
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram
- 3 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
- 4 Woman in her 80s has bag stolen during Ipswich distraction theft
- 5 Tributes to former bus driver who 'would do anything for anybody'
- 6 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 7 Large new Ipswich business park set for completion next month
- 8 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
- 9 Drug driver who ran red light and caused crash avoids prison
- 10 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation