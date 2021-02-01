School in Ipswich joins London-based academy trust

Published: 4:15 PM February 1, 2021

Ipswich's Rushmere Hall Primary School is looking to the future after joining a London-based academy trust.

The partnership between the north-east Ipswich primary school and the Eko Trust comes after two years of collaboration under the Ipswich Opportunity Fund, with the school now joining six other academy schools based in the capital.

Staff at the school hope joining the trust will help further the school's development, while maintaining its current strengths.

Headteacher Paul Fykin said he believes the move makes for a "perfect fit" for students and staff.

Mr Fykin said: "Whilst we love our individuality and uniqueness, we are most definitely stronger working alongside others.

"Having taught for the first 10 years of my career in East London, I know the quality, pace and innovation London schools have.

"All of the trust schools have retained their own personality and play to their strengths. All that together makes this a perfect fit for Rushmere.”

By joining the trust, the overall responsibility of the school, its nursery and two specialist units will no longer be held by Suffolk County Council. Its day-to-day management will remain the same.

Alex Davison, the school's chair of governors, added: “Rushmere Hall has always done things differently.

"Its ethos is quite different from other schools and we are excited that we have found a trust that shares the values and attitudes we have.

"The aim is to provide and support all our children to reach their full potential and we look forward to working in partnership with the trust to achieve the best educational environment possible.”

Rebekah Iiyambo, chief executive of the Eko Trust, said she has high hopes for the school, while the trust is also looking to expand further into Suffolk.

She said: “I’ve already met some of the staff, parents and governors and they are really positive about becoming part of the Eko family of schools.

"They see it as an exciting next step for Rushmere Hall which continues to go from strength to strength under the headteacher’s leadership.

"They are really positive and upbeat about this new chapter and they are very keen to work with us – as we are with them.

"Rushmere Hall has so much to offer and we look forward to us all working together to collaborate to learn."